Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells $197,671.24 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,777. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,944,000 after purchasing an additional 224,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,513,000 after buying an additional 371,969 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,094,000 after acquiring an additional 235,853 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

