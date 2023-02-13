JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target to GBX 3,600

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($48.08) to GBX 3,600 ($43.27) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.50) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.07) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.09) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($46.88) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.08) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,948 ($47.46).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BATS stock traded up GBX 44 ($0.53) on Monday, reaching GBX 3,089 ($37.13). 1,193,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,679. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.07 billion and a PE ratio of 1,314.47. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,893 ($34.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,645 ($43.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,215.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,311.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Karen Guerra purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,055 ($36.72) per share, with a total value of £100,815 ($121,186.44). Insiders have acquired 3,314 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,571 in the last three months.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

