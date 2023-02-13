JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 538.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.85 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.