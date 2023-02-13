Kadena (KDA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $226.41 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. Kadena has a market cap of $226.41 million and $11.10 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00423683 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,039.22 or 0.28065561 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,841,606 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

