Kava (KAVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $342.65 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003866 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $342.65 million and $16.98 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00079641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00060765 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00025448 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,648,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.