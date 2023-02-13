KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Up 205.7% in January

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a growth of 205.7% from the January 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,006,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
KDDI Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of KDDIY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. 200,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. KDDI has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
KDDI Company Profile
