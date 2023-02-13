Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

IPKW traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.56. 1,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $40.23.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

