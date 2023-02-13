Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GUT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,985. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

