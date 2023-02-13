Kestrel Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 29,550 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000. Science Applications International accounts for about 1.7% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Science Applications International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,125,000 after buying an additional 192,918 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,064,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 142,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 112,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,897.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 98,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE SAIC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

