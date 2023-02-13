Kestrel Investment Management Corp Buys New Shares in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,950 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,000. Gibraltar Industries accounts for 3.4% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Gibraltar Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

ROCK traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.17. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Gibraltar Industries

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROCK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

