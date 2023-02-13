Kestrel Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.59% of ZimVie at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZIMV. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in ZimVie during the second quarter worth $724,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ZimVie during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ZimVie during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ZimVie during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZimVie during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ZimVie in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

ZimVie Stock Up 4.4 %

ZimVie Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 54,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. ZimVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.