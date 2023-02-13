Kestrel Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Avid Technology accounts for approximately 3.1% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.47% of Avid Technology worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Technology by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Avid Technology by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 136,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $20,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Avid Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,282. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $37.31.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $836,386.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $121,812.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.