Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KEYUF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Keyera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Keyera Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Keyera stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

