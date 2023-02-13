KILT Protocol (KILT) Price Hits $0.51

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $58,175,278,820,361.90 billion and approximately $59,155.62 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KILT Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KILT Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00423795 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,069.26 or 0.28072979 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000038 BTC.

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILT Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KILT Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KILT Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.