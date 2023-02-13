Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 551,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 496,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.8 %

KMI opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.