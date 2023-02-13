Kinder Morgan Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 25,345 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 37% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,523 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after buying an additional 8,234,559 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $93,819,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $78,705,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,579,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038,363. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

