King Wealth Acquires 2,001 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 145,735 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $21,497,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 557,631 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,278,000 after buying an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 113.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 80,114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 42,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $186.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.70. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $200.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

