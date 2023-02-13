King Wealth Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

King Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 340,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $263.12 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.80 and its 200 day moving average is $246.01.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

