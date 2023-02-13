King Wealth Has $541,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

King Wealth decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

