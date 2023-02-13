King Wealth Has $8.79 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

King Wealth lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 2.2% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. King Wealth owned 0.12% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $132.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.85. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

