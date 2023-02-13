Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) by 394.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares during the quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Titan Medical worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMDI traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.21. 792,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,861. Titan Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

Titan Medical ( NASDAQ:TMDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

