Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,591. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

