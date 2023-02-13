Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kingstone Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 150,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48,312 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kingstone Companies from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Kingstone Companies Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of KINS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.94 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

