Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
NASDAQ KINS opened at $1.44 on Monday. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.45.
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.94 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.
