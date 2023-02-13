Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Kingstone Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ KINS opened at $1.44 on Monday. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.94 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 150,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48,312 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

