KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Short Interest Up 60.4% in January

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the January 15th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KludeIn I Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KludeIn I Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INKA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. 63,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,939. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. KludeIn I Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.30.

About KludeIn I Acquisition

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

