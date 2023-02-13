Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 9,751 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 73.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of VREX opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.78. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

