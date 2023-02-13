Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,668,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAP. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Shares of TAP opened at $51.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.