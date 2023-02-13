Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Achieves $36.23 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Komodo has a market cap of $36.23 million and approximately $572,496.39 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001221 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00199551 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00071916 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00055973 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

