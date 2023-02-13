KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($38.71) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KNYJY traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $32.27.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.