Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 699 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in FOX were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in FOX by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in FOX by 179.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.72. 82,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.