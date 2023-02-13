Laffer Tengler Investments Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 109.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after buying an additional 1,647,814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 254.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 932,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 298.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 739,495 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.21. 126,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

