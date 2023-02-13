Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 1,577 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.54. The company had a trading volume of 78,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,132. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $159.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

