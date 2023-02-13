Laffer Tengler Investments Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $209.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,351. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37. The company has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.79 and a 200-day moving average of $200.99.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

