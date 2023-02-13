Laffer Tengler Investments Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,872 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.3 %

BK stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 160,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

