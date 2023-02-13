Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases 2,218 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.4% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $594.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $248.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

