Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases 4,162 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $170.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $130.52 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

