Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases 959 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 13.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Storage Stock Up 0.0 %

Separately, Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $300.04. 8,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.23.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.