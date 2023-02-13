Laffer Tengler Investments Reduces Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Laffer Tengler Investments cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $81.22. 140,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,318,396. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $84.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

