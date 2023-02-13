Laffer Tengler Investments Trims Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Laffer Tengler Investments lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHYG. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,272. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.