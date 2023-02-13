Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

LAKE stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $111.56 million, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

