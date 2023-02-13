Lakeside Advisors INC. Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 2.9% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.1 %

EXPD traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $112.08. 97,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,577. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.