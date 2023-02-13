Lakeside Advisors INC. Has $555,000 Position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Lakeside Advisors INC. cut its position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 3,612,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 907,866 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 14,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 673,949 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 235,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTIC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

