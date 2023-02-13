Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 770

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 645 ($7.75) to GBX 770 ($9.26) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 660 ($7.93) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.61) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.02) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 785 ($9.44) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 658.17 ($7.91).

Lancashire stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 615 ($7.39). The stock had a trading volume of 125,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,760. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 670 ($8.05). The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 632.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 555.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.75%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

