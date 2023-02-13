Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LARK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

