Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives $87.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on LGRDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($102.15) to €93.00 ($100.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $18.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. Legrand has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

