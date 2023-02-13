LFL Advisers LLC Has $24.14 Million Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

LFL Advisers LLC cut its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Autoliv makes up approximately 12.8% of LFL Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LFL Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Autoliv worth $24,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALV. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.76. The stock had a trading volume of 129,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,971. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average is $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

