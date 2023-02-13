LFL Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

LFL Advisers LLC cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for 1.0% of LFL Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LFL Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.94. 171,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,226. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.23.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

