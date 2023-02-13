Lido wstETH One Day Volume Hits $23.90 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $23.90 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for $1,638.55 or 0.07581595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

