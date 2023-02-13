Liquity One Day Trading Volume Tops $472,474.67 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $62.02 million and $472,474.67 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,733,062 tokens. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

