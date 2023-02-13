Long Path Partners LP Buys 8,256 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Long Path Partners LP increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises 10.9% of Long Path Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Long Path Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $20,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 26,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.42.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $730.47 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $766.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

